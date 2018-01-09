Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake: 'The elitist mindset will always win the race'

Story highlights English sprinter Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake aiming for Commonwealth gold

Michell-Blake believes athlete with "elitist mindset" will "always win"

(CNN) Imagine your life changing forever in less than 20 seconds.

That's what happened in May 2016 to Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake, a British sprinter who clocked 19.95s at a college athletics meeting in Alabama.

Lining up on the starting blocks as a relatively unknown outside of track and field circles, Mitchell-Blake crossed the line as the second-fastest Briton of all time over the distance behind John Regis.

He went on to run the 100m in 9.99s a year later in Columbia, South Carolina, in another personal best performance.

It means he is only the second Briton in history after Adam Gemili to break both 10 seconds for 100m and 20 seconds for 200 meters.

