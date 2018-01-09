Photos: What a shot! 24 amazing sports photos Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith celebrates after catching a 41-yard touchdown pass in overtime to beat Georgia 26-23 and win the national title on Monday, January 8. It is Alabama's fifth championship in the last nine years. See more photos from the game Hide Caption 1 of 24

Mirai Nagasu performs at the US Figure Skating Championships on Wednesday, January 3. She was one of three women to qualify for the US Olympic team.

After catching his own deflected pass, Tennessee quarterback Marcus Mariota scores a touchdown in Kansas City, Missouri, on Sunday, January 6. Mariota and the Titans rallied from a 21-3 halftime deficit to defeat the Kansas City Chiefs 22-21 in the wild-card round of the NFL playoffs.

West Ham goalkeeper Adrian gets tangled up with teammate Cheikhou Kouyate during a Premier League match in London on Thursday, January 4.

Ryan Harrison serves in front of an advertisement during a second-round match at the Brisbane International on Thursday, January 4. Harrison eventually advanced to the final of the tournament, which was played in Brisbane, Australia.

German ski jumper Richard Freitag falls Thursday, January 4, during the Four Hills Tournament in Innsbruck, Austria. He injured his hip and couldn't continue.

The car of Cristina Gutierrez Herrero and Gabriel Moiset Ferrer crashes during the first stage of the Dakar Rally on Saturday, January 6. The Spaniards were still able to finish the stage, which took place between Lima and Pisco, Peru.

Roger Federer and Belinda Bencic hold the winners trophy after their mixed-doubles victory won the Hopman Cup for Switzerland on Saturday, January 6. The team competition took place in Perth, Australia.

A ball hits LeBron James in the face during an NBA game in Orlando on Saturday, January 6.

Maddie Inglis plays a shot during a Hopman Cup match in Perth, Australia, on Tuesday, January 2.

Cross-country skiers collapse in exhaustion after a World Cup race in Cavalese, Italy, on Sunday, January 7.

A man reacts after catching a trout with his bare hands during the annual ice-fishing festival in Hwacheon, South Korea, on Saturday, January 6.

San Antonio guard Manu Ginobili looks to pass the ball as he falls over Phoenix's Troy Daniels during an NBA game on Friday, January 5.

Swiss ski jumper Gregor Deschwanden competes in the Four Hills Tournament in Innsbruck, Austria, on Wednesday, January 3.

New Orleans cornerback Ken Crawley breaks up a pass intended for Carolina tight end Greg Olsen during an NFL playoff game on Sunday, January 7. New Orleans won 31-26 to advance to the next round.

Orlando guard Elfrid Payton rises for a layup during an NBA game against Cleveland on Saturday, January 6.

Bradie Tennell performs her free skate during the US Figure Skating Championships on Friday, January 5. She went on to win the women's competition and qualify for the Olympics.

Texas guard Kerwin Roach II throws down a dunk during a college basketball game against Baylor on Saturday, January 6.

Toronto's Nazem Kadri gets a fistful of Joe Thornton's beard during an NHL hockey game on Thursday, January 4. Kadri ripped out some of Thornton's hair during the fight.

Xavier's Sean O'Mara ducks under Butler's Kelan Martin during a college basketball game in Cincinnati on Tuesday, January 2.

In this photo, taken with a slow shutter speed, athletes compete in the European Speed Skating Championships on Sunday, January 7.

Benjamin Melot rides his motorbike during stage two of the Dakar Rally on Sunday, January 7.