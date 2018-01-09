Story highlights Republicans met Monday in advance of Tuesday's meeting with the President

That meeting included Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump is meeting with bipartisan lawmakers on Tuesday to discuss a way to protect and keep thousands of young undocumented immigrants, who are protected under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, from having to leave the country.

The goal is to reach an agreement between Democrats and Republicans, while still accomplishing Trump's campaign goal of building a border wall and deporting undocumented immigrants -- something Democrats widely oppose.

In the background, details are still being worked out on what a plan to help recipients of DACA would look like, and a bipartisan group of Senate lawmakers led by Democrat Dick Durbin of Illinois and Republican Lindsey Graham of South Carolina continues to negotiate.

So far, lawmakers involved in negotiations to protect those in the DACA program are frustrated with how negotiations are unfolding.

Republicans charge that Democrats have all but halted talks on spending caps until there is a resolution on DACA, which gives undocumented immigrants who came to the country as children a chance to stay, work or study in the US without fear of deportation.

