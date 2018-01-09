Van Jones on Oprah's 2020 chances: 'If she wants to do it, she can do it'

Story highlights Jones: Winfrey "could hold a front against hatred in this country"

Stelter: "What she would bring is the ability to put on a show, just like Trump"

(CNN) CNN political commentator Van Jones said Monday that if Oprah Winfrey ran for president she "would destroy anything in front of her."

Jones added, "The question is does she want to do it?"

He said he spoke to a lot of people around her, and "there's basically bedlam in Oprahland" with many people around Winfrey begging her to run for president in 2020 following her emotional speech accepting the Cecil B. DeMille award at Sunday's Golden Globes.

"If she wants to do it, she can do it," Jones said to Anderson Cooper on "AC360". "She is probably the most beloved carbon-based life-form on this Earth."

"She could hold a front against hatred in this country."

