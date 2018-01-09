Story highlights The SM-3 Block IIA is an anti-ballistic missile that can be employed on Aegis-class destroyers or on land

Washington (CNN) The Trump administration notified Congress on Tuesday that it has approved the potential sale of SM-3 anti-ballistic missiles to Japan in a deal estimated to be worth $133.3 million, according to a State Department statement.

Included in the sale are four Standard Missile-3 (SM-3) Block IIA missiles, four MK 29 missile canisters, and other technical, engineering and logistics support services.

The SM-3 Block IIA is an anti-ballistic missile that can be employed on Aegis-class destroyers or on land, via the Aegis Ashore program, according to a State Department official.

"If concluded, this proposed sale will contribute to the foreign policy and national security interests of the United States by enhancing Japan's Maritime Self Defense Force's ... ability to defend Japan and the Western Pacific from ballistic missile threats," the official said.

The sale would also "follow through on President (Donald) Trump's commitment to provide additional defensive capabilities to treaty allies" threatened by North Korea's "provocative behavior," the official added.

