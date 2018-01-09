Senate Dems get enough co-sponsors to trigger vote on net neutrality

Story highlights The Federal Communications Commission voted to repeal net neutrality protections

Democrats want to mandate internet service providers treat all content the same

Washington (CNN) Senate Democrats are touting growing momentum to reinstate Obama-era net neutrality protections, though they face a steep uphill battle to pass their bill.

Democrats announced Tuesday they have 40 co-sponsors for a resolution of disapproval that would overturn a repeal of the regulations, essentially guaranteeing them a procedural vote on the floor.

"Millennials are energized," Democratic Sen. Ed Markey of Massachusetts, who's leading the effort, said at a news conference. "They know the loss of net neutrality means the loss of control of the internet, which is oxygen to them. We cannot let that happen."

The Republican-led Federal Communications Commission voted last month to repeal the regulations , which mandate that internet service providers treat all online content the same.

Critics of the rules argue they're too damaging to broadband investments and innovation. Proponents say they keep the internet open and fair because internet service providers can't deliberately speed up or slow down traffic from specific websites or apps, nor can they put their own content at an advantage over that of rivals.

