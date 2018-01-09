Story highlights Steve Scalise sustained a single gunshot wound to the hip

He said he hopes to return to Congress in the "coming weeks"

Washington (CNN) House Majority Whip Steve Scalise will undergo a planned surgery on Wednesday as part of his recovery from injuries sustained during a June 2017 shooting that occurred while practicing for the annual congressional baseball game.

The Louisiana Republican spoke briefly about his surgery Tuesday morning at a GOP news conference, describing it as something "planned over a month ago" and a "continued part" of his recovery.

"I hope to be back in the coming weeks," he said.

Scalise, who returned to Congress in late September, was among the four people who were shot when a man opened fire on a baseball field in Alexandria, Virginia. The congressman sustained a single gunshot wound to his left hip and suffered "significant damage" to his blood vessels, bones and some internal organs, his doctor said following the shooting.

Scalise said in a statement Tuesday that he will "remain fully engaged" in work as he recovers from the surgery. He added that he has been "fortunate to make tremendous progress" in his healing and is "incredibly humbled by the outpouring of support."