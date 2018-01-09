Russia suggests US may have had role in attack on Russian bases in Syria

Story highlights The Russian Ministry of Defense said 10 "assault drones" tried to attack Khmeimim air base

The spat comes as Russian facilities in Syria have come under multiple attacks

(CNN) The Russian government appeared to suggest Tuesday that the US military had a role in a recent attack on two Russian military bases in Syria, an attack that Russia said involved 13 armed drones, a notion immediately rejected by the Pentagon.

The Russian Ministry of Defense issued a statement Monday saying that 10 "assault drones" had attempted to attack Khmeimim Air Base, the Russian military's primary air base in Syria. The statement said three additional drones had tried to attack the Russian naval facility at Tartus.

Russian troops were able to intercept the drones using electronic warfare jamming and Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft missiles, according to the statement, which also said that no casualties or damage to Russian equipment resulted from the attack.

#SYRIA: Security system of the Russian #Khmeimim air base and #Russian Naval CSS point in the city of #Tartus successfully warded off a terrorist attack with massive application of #UAVs through the night of 5th -- 6th January, 2018 https://t.co/nHiUrEWonL pic.twitter.com/3EgrFhYeHh — Минобороны России (@mod_russia) January 8, 2018

The Russians said an analysis of the downed drones found they were using a "modern GPS guidance system," adding that the drones used technology that may have been supplied by "countries with high-technological capabilities of satellite navigation and remote dropping control of professionally assembled improvised explosive devices."

The statement said the drones "carried explosive devices with foreign detonating fuses," adding that the "usage of strike aircraft-type drones by terrorists is the evidence that militants have received technologies to carry out terrorist attacks."

