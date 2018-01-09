(CNN) On Monday, California Rep. Ed Royce announced his retirement after 13 terms, the latest senior Republican to walk away from Congress amid mounting fears that a Democratic wave -- fueled by President Donald Trump's terrible approval ratings -- is headed toward Washington this fall.

Royce, who sits atop the House Foreign Relations Committee, is the 7th(!) committee chairman to announce he or she will be leaving the House in 2018. He is the 28th Republican in the House to announce he won't be running again in 2018; Democrats have just 13 open seats, by contrast.

There are, as always, mitigating circumstances. Royce, like several other committee chairmen calling it quits, is term-limited out of his chairmanship because of internal House GOP rules. Some retiring members, like Diane Black of Tennessee, are running for higher office. (Black is running for governor, a race where she is considered one of the early favorites.)

But if you take a step back from any individual retirement and look at the big picture, here's what you are left with: Veteran Republicans -- especially those in potentially competitive seats -- are opting to head for the exits rather than remain in a Congress where, if the GOP retains control this November, they would be positioned to continue to wield considerable influence.

Royce joins Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen of Florida and Dave Reichert of Washington as Republican House members who represent districts Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton carried in 2016 who have decided to pack it in. (Clinton won Royce's 39th District by 8 points.) There's a handful of other seats -- Charlie Dent's in Pennsylvania, Dave Trott's in Michigan, Frank LoBiondo's in New Jersey -- where Trump won but the underlying political realities of the districts suggest Democrats will make a major play to win them this fall.

