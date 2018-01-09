Trump to attend economic forum in Davos, Switzerland

Story highlights "The President welcomes opportunities to advance his America First agenda with world leaders," Sanders said

The conference that runs from January 23-26

(CNN) President Donald Trump plans to attend the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, later this month, his press secretary announced on Tuesday.

Sarah Sanders said Trump was excited to attend the tony forum in the Swiss Alps, his fifth foreign trip as president.

"The President welcomes opportunities to advance his America First agenda with world leaders," Sanders said. "At this year's World Economic Forum, the President looks forward to promoting his policies to strengthen American businesses, American industries and American workers."

Sanders later told reporters "the main reason he is going there" is to "talk about the America First agenda."

"The President's message is very much the same here as it will be there," Sanders said.

