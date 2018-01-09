Trump to attend economic forum in Davos, Switzerland

Story highlights "The President welcomes opportunities to advance his America First agenda with world leaders," Sanders said

The conference that runs from January 23-26

(CNN) President Donald Trump plans to attend the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, later this month, his press secretary announced on Tuesday.

Sarah Sanders said Trump was excited to attend the tony forum in the Swiss Alps, his fifth foreign trip as president.

"The President welcomes opportunities to advance his America First agenda with world leaders," Sanders said. "At this year's World Economic Forum, the President looks forward to promoting his policies to strengthen American businesses, American industries and American workers."

American administrations regularly send representatives to Davos, but presidents often decline to attend. Ronald Reagan spoke to the forum via satellite as president, but Bill Clinton was the first to attend the summit in person who he traveled to Switzerland in 2000. Presidents George H.W. Bush, George W. Bush and Barack Obama never attended the meeting.

Vice Presidents Dick Cheney and Joe Biden both attended the forum during their tenures.

