Washington (CNN) Some members of Congress plan to make a statement during President Donald Trump's first State of the Union address later this month by wearing the color black.

The gesture is meant to show support for the anti-sexual harassment #MeToo and #TimesUp movement, which has spread across the country. The sexual harassment scandal has plagued Congress in recent weeks, forcing several members to resign from office as a result.

Democratic Rep. Jackie Speier of California, who has led the #MeToo movement on Capitol Hill by sharing her own story and encouraging fellow members and staffers to do the same, is part of the group planning to don black ensembles on January 30.

"This Is a culture change that is sweeping the country, and Congress is embracing it," Speier told CNN.

The congresswoman's office said she and the other members of the House Democratic Women's Working Group are inviting men and women, and both Democrats and Republicans, to dress in black.