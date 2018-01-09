Immigration, Trump and you: 5 things happening now, and why they matter

(CNN) Fasten your seat belts.

For months, we've heard President Trump and his administration talk about plans to overhaul the US immigration system. Now the rubber is hitting the road.

From DACA to TPS, the alphabet soup is enough to make anyone's head spin. But it all boils down to this: More than a million people are on the verge of losing protections that keep them from getting kicked out of the United States unless Congress and the President can agree on a solution.

And that's just the beginning . The administration is also pushing its plans for a border wall, calling for a sweeping overhaul of legal immigration and looking for places to build more immigrant detention centers.

With new twists in Washington daily, it's hard to keep track of what's at stake, especially for people outside the beltway.