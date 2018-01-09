(CNN) The Trump administration said Tuesday that it would not seek to bring oil and gas drilling to the waters off Florida, conceding to vocal opposition from the Republican governor of the tourism-driven state.

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke last week unveiled a proposal that would roll back offshore drilling restrictions and open dozens of sites for potential leases. But he also said he would seek input from state and local leaders.

Florida's Rick Scott was among the coastal governors who spoke up. While Zinke was still making his announcement, the Republican governor said in a statement that he "asked to immediately meet with Secretary Zinke to discuss the concerns I have with this plan."

Zinke traveled to Florida to meet with Scott, Interior Department spokeswoman Heather Swift said. That conversation led to his decision to remove "Florida from consideration for any new oil and gas platforms," Zinke announced Tuesday evening.

"I support the governor's position that Florida is unique and its coasts are heavily reliant on tourism as an economic driver," Zinke said.

