Sen. Grassley had argued the committee needed to temporarily protect certain information while an investigation was ongoing

Washington (CNN) Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, has released a transcript of the committee's closed-door interview with Fusion GPS co-founder Glenn Simpson over Republican objections.

Feinstein issued the transcript of the 10-hour interview without the support of committee's Republican chairman, Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa, who had argued the committee needed to temporarily protect certain information while an investigation was ongoing. Simpson testified before the committee in August

In a statement, California's senior senator said she was releasing the transcript with the support of the committee's Democrats.

"After speaking with majority and minority committee staff for 10 hours, Glenn Simpson requested the transcript of his interview be released publicly. The American people deserve the opportunity to see what he said and judge for themselves," said Feinstein. "The innuendo and misinformation circulating about the transcript are part of a deeply troubling effort to undermine the investigation into potential collusion and obstruction of justice. The only way to set the record straight is to make the transcript public."

Simpson's firm paid ex-British intelligence agent Christopher Steele to compile the opposition research dossier on then-candidate Donald Trump and Russia. Last week, Simpson and his fellow Fusion GPS co-founder Peter Fritsch wrote an op-ed in The New York Times saying that Simpson's testimony "walked investigators through our yearlong effort to decipher Mr. Trump's complex business past, of which the Steele dossier is but one chapter." In the op-ed, they called for the transcripts of Simpson's congressional testimony to be released.

