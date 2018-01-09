Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump's border wall might not be as long as some originally envisioned.

As talks on comprehensive immigration reform progress, so have the discussions on the logistics of a border wall. And the prospect of a wall spanning the entire border doesn't seem to be part of the plan.

Trump met with several lawmakers for a bipartisan meeting on immigration reform on Tuesday, where he said natural barriers, like mountains, already on the border, could make a wall there unnecessary.

"We don't need a wall where you have rivers and mountains and everything else protecting it," the President said. "But we do need a wall for a fairly good portion."

Following the meeting Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Arizona, reiterated Trump's specifics about not needing a wall across the entirety of the US' southern border.

