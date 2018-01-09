Trump: Immigration bill should be a 'bill of love'

Story highlights "This should be a bill of love," Trump said

Trump has sent mixed messages on immigration

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump, while outlining his immigration reform demands, said Tuesday that any bill Democrats and Republicans agree to should be a "bill of love."

Speaking in the Cabinet Room in the White House with Republican and Democratic lawmakers , Trump urged people to "put country before party" but said he would not protect hundreds of thousands of young undocumented immigrants from deportation without funding for a border wall along the US-Mexico border and a series of immigration changes.

"This should be a bill of love," Trump said. "Truly, it should be a bill of love and we can do that."

He added: "But it also has to be a bill where we are able to secure our border."

Trump has sent mixed messages on immigration since Democrats and Republicans have begun negotiating a possible deal. On Tuesday, he said he would agree to anything the men and women he met with agreed to.

