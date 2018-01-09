Story highlights President Donald Trump tweeted he is a 'very stable genius' over the weekend

One Democrat from Pennsylvania didn't shy away from his thoughts on the tweets

Washington (CNN) One Democratic lawmaker is challenging President Donald Trump's "stable genius" statement by introducing legislation of the same name.

Rep. Brendan Boyle on Tuesday announced his proposed "Stable Genius Act," which would require all presidential candidates to file a Federal Election Commission report "certifying that he or she has undergone medical examination by the medical office under the jurisdiction of the Secretary of the Navy."

"My legislation provides a much needed safeguard to ensure that future presidential candidates meet the basic standards of a proper, uniform medical examination, and that this information is available to the American public before voting for the Office of the Presidency," Boyle said in a statement . "While President Trump apparently considers himself a 'stable genius,' the American people deserve a thorough, standardized procedure to allow a medical professional to determine this."

The legislation comes a week after Trump responded to claims made in author Michael Wolff's new book "Fire and Fury," which raises questions about the President's mental stability. CNN has not confirmed many of the assertions presented in Wolff's book.

"Now that Russian collusion, after one year of intense study, has proven to be a total hoax on the American public, the Democrats and their lapdogs, the Fake News Mainstream Media, are taking out the old Ronald Reagan playbook and screaming mental stability and intelligence ..." Trump tweeted.

