Trump administration's new immigration decision is shortsighted and cruel

Raul A. Reyes is an attorney and member of the USA Today board of contributors. Follow him on Twitter @RaulAReyes. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) Time's up, start packing. That's the message the Trump administration announced on Monday for nearly 200,000 people from El Salvador who have been living here under a humanitarian program known as Temporary Protected Status, or TPS -- some for almost 17 years.

TPS allows people who are already in the United States to work and enjoy temporary legal status because of war, natural disasters or epidemics in their home countries.

Salvadorans qualified for this designation after a pair of devastating earthquakes rocked their country in 2001. Not anymore. In a statement , the Department of Homeland Security said, "Based on careful consideration of available information ... the current TPS designation must be terminated."

This decision is shortsighted and cruel. It will tear communities apart and cause needless pain and suffering for Salvadoran families. It will have a negative economic impact on both the United States and El Salvador. In the long run, DHS' decision could also exacerbate problems like illegal immigration and the scourge of gangs like MS-13 that the administration says it is against.

To be clear, the Salvadorans affected by this decision are not undocumented immigrants. They have a right to be here, thanks to a decision by then-President George W. Bush that they qualified for TPS protection in 2001. These protections have since been renewed several times.