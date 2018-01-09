President Reagan didn't have Alzheimer's while in office

John Heubusch is the executive director of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation & Institute. Craig Shirley is author of four books on Ronald Reagan, including his most recent, "Last Act." The opinions expressed in this commentary are theirs.

(CNN) Only a few days into the New Year, we have already learned much: Donald Trump is still President, he is by all accounts still sensitive to what irks him, and, contrary to those who attempt to make a comparison, he is nothing like Ronald Reagan. From the way they govern to the way they communicate, there is nothing whatsoever similar about them.

Our sense is that President Trump really does not invite nor would especially accept or appreciate a comparison to any US president to come before him, Reagan or otherwise. We've no doubt that, love him or leave him, in his view, he stands alone.

But during President Trump's remarks in defense of his mental health status as a result of supposed revelations in Michael Wolff's book, "Fire and Fury," he mentioned that his critics are "taking out the old Ronald Reagan playbook." Some are. But what's most troubling about the look back in time is a historical rewrite where the record simply needs to be set straight.

To wit, several commentators have their facts just plain wrong: They claim that in the late 1980s, while in office, Ronald Reagan had Alzheimer's disease. Some have reached back in time to grab headlines: "Is Reagan Senile?" asked a May 1987 edition of the New Republic.

Truth is, those headlines were ageist, and not about the possibility that President Reagan had Alzheimer's (a condition not diagnosed or made public until 1994). Actually, ever since Ronald Reagan's first substantial run for president in 1976 at the age of 65, those opposed to Reagan labeled him as "old" and proclaimed his age a huge disadvantage compared to his opponents.

Read More