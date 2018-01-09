The president who harped on the anthem fumbled it

Jill Filipovic is a journalist based in New York and Nairobi, Kenya, and the author of the book "The H-Spot: The Feminist Pursuit of Happiness." Follow her on Twitter. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) Monday night, Donald Trump made an appearance at the College Football Playoff national championship game in Atlanta. But when he joined members of the military on the field for the National Anthem before the game, it became clear he couldn't -- or wouldn't fully sing along. At different points, he mouthed some things, smiled painfully, and had his mouth closed.

Jill Filipovic

Even if the President doesn't know every word to the National Anthem, it shouldn't actually be a huge deal -- a song recitation shouldn't be a prerequisite for the presidency. But this particular President has made standing for a song a political issue steeped in racial resentment.

Trump's presence at the game was already in and of itself a cynical political move. The President is facing low favorability ratings, and is looking to shore up support among his base, many of whom live in the states that are home to the schools that were playing for the title (Georgia and Alabama).

But, of course, the President had already been exploiting football for political gain by harping on the issues he tries to make about patriotism or national identity, but that any thinking person can see are truly about barely obscured racism. One of his favorites: NFL players (among other athletes) kneeling during the National Anthem.

The players who kneel are mostly (though not universally) African-American, and they take a knee as a silent and powerful protest of police violence and systemic racism. They are not disrespecting the flag so much as sending a message that the country should respect them as much as it does a piece of fabric. But Trump and many of his supporters have latched onto this simple act as a tool to stoke national outrage.

