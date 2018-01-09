Amazon's headquarters choice could say a lot about diversity in America

Ana Ma is former Chief Operating Officer and Chief of Staff at the Human Rights Campaign. She held several positions at the US Department of Labor and the US Small Business Administration during the Obama administration, and served as Senior Counsel and Chief of Staff to Congressman Raúl M. Grijalva (D-AZ). She's a partner at Nexxus Consulting, a government relations firm. The views expressed in this commentary are her own.

(CNN) In October, Jeff Bezos stepped to the podium at the Human Rights Campaign's annual dinner to deliver a speech befitting a social activist rather than a CEO.

"We shouldn't just look past inequality," he told the crowd of more than 3,500 gathered in support of LGBTQ rights. "We should expose it, understand it, question it and fix it." He exited the stage as the proud recipient of HRC's 2017 National Equality Award.

The award comes at an interesting moment for Bezos, who is about to choose a home for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters -- one of the most anticipated business decisions in recent history. But with experts and pundits from the business and tech communities abuzz with speculation about which will be the winning city, many are missing the real story.

Some of the cities and states that have emerged as frontrunners in the race to win Amazon's second headquarters are also promoting discriminatory social policies that stand in direct opposition to the values Bezos so eloquently extolled.

In Texas, for example, the governor recently signed a bill that allows faith-based groups working with the state's welfare system to block adoptions to LGBTQ parents. Still, Austin is a strong contender for HQ2.