(CNN) The rush to be a part of the all-electric street racing series that's "writing the future" goes on.

Just four years into its development, Formula E has announced a "groundbreaking" multi-year partnership with Swiss industrial technology giant ABB.

The annual motorsport series will be renamed the "ABB FIA Formula E Championship" -- the first time an FIA-sanctioned single-seater championship has had a title sponsor.

As the third E-Prix of 2017/18 approaches in Marrakesh, Morocco, Formula E chief executive Alejandro Agag called it "an historic day" for the series he founded in 2014.

"This is probably the biggest announcement that Formula E has made ever," Agag told CNN Sport during an announcement at the Saatchi Gallery in London Tuesday.

"We share the same goals. ABB is a company that is focusing on new technologies that are going to transform mobility in the world, and that's what we want to do."

"Our two companies are synonymous with pushing the boundaries of what is possible," he added in a statement.

"Together, as partners, we will showcase breakthrough technology on a global scale."

Ulrich Spiesshofer, chief executive of ABB, is excited at the possibility of shaping the future of transport.

"Today, two pioneers are uniting," said Spiesshofer, telling CNN Sport his company are the "world market leader" for charging electric cars.

"ABB and Formula E are a natural fit at the forefront of the latest electrification and digital technologies.

"Together, we will write the next phase of this exciting sports activity and foster high-performance teams. Together, we will write the future -- one electrifying race at a time."

JUST WATCHED Supercharged: New season, spectacular views Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Supercharged: New season, spectacular views 23:13

Electric future

Numerous manufacturing giants -- including Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Porsche and Jaguar -- have announced plans to participate in the series in recent years, showing electric racing's increasing "relevance to the motor industry," according to Agag.

ABB, which claims to annually dedicate $1.5 billion to fund "research and development activities," gives Formula E further scope to grow.

"The tremendous level of excitement surrounding this new FIA discipline is tangible," said FIA president Jean Todt, calling the collaboration "proof of the attractiveness" of a championship still very much in its infancy.

"The mobilization of major economic powers around the pillars of this discipline -- new technologies, electric mobility and sustainable development -- is a very good sign, and something to be excited about."

Massa 'super welcome' in Formula E

With a new name signed up off the track, Agag was coy when asked if the sport is any closer to recruiting new drivers on it.

Photos: Brazilian announces F1 retirement Williams driver Felipe Massa has announced that he will retire from Formula 1 after the final race of the 2016 season in Abu Dhabi. Hide Caption 1 of 10 Photos: Brazilian announces F1 retirement Having spent his formative years racing karts in his native Brazil, Massa got his big break in Formula One with Swiss-based Team Sauber, making his debut in the 2002 Australian Grand Prix and taking his first F1 points just one race later in Malaysia. Hide Caption 2 of 10 Photos: Brazilian announces F1 retirement Switching to Ferrari in 2006, Massa replaced Honda-bound compatriot Rubens Barrichello and enjoyed his maiden podium with a third-place finish at the European Grand Prix. He followed that up with second places in the United States and Germany, partnering the legendary Michael Schumacher in the German's last ever championship campaign in the iconic red. Hide Caption 3 of 10 Photos: Brazilian announces F1 retirement And that elusive first Formula 1 victory came soon after, as Massa took the plaudits in Turkey after his maiden pole position. Ferrari retained the Brazilian after a series of other impressive performances. Hide Caption 4 of 10 Photos: Brazilian announces F1 retirement He would go on to enjoy his most successful period on the track with Ferarri, as the Brazilian clocked up 11 race wins and 36 podiums. Just a single point separated Massa from the championship in 2008 as he pushed McLaren's Lewis Hamilton (right) all the way. Hide Caption 5 of 10 Photos: Brazilian announces F1 retirement But the Brazilian was victim of a terrible accident in the summer of 2009, careering off the circuit in qualifying for the Hungary Grand Prix at 200kph (125mph) after being struck on the head by a loose spring from the car of Brawn GP driver Barrichello. Massa suffered a fractured skull and spent several days in a medically-induced coma. Hide Caption 6 of 10 Photos: Brazilian announces F1 retirement Massa valiantly returned to the track in 2010 alongside new teammate Fernando Alonso, and podium finishes in both Bahrain and Australia suggested he was ready to put the trauma of his accident behind him. Hide Caption 7 of 10 Photos: Brazilian announces F1 retirement However, as the season developed, Alonso increasingly looked the more consistent performer -- culminating in Massa infamously being forced to move aside for his teammate at the 2010 German Grand Prix. Hide Caption 8 of 10 Photos: Brazilian announces F1 retirement Speculation Massa would lose his drive with Ferrari was quelled with impressive performances in the back-end of 2012, but the following season a number of accidents -- including two in Monaco -- slowed any building momentum for the Brazilian. Hide Caption 9 of 10 Photos: Brazilian announces F1 retirement And Massa was eventually replaced by Kimi Raikkonen in 2014, prompting the Brazilian to make the switch to Williams. Despite a less competitive car, he has continued to perform well -- scoring a number of further podiums and finishing sixth in the standings. Hide Caption 10 of 10

Brazilian legend Felipe Massa, in particular, presents an exciting possibility for fans, having retired from Formula One at the end of the 2016 season.

But Agag stressed the veteran of 242 grand prix races would require assurances he'd be competitive, should he make the move to all-electric racing.

"Of course, Felipe would be super welcome in Formula E," said Agag. "I know Felipe, I've been talking to him a lot ... if he comes to Formula E, he wants to be in a competitive team.

"Felipe is a driver who wants to win and I totally understand that. So we will help him, if we can, to get a really competitive drive."