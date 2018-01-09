Surprising factors that may keep you thin

Breaking News

Laughter is not only the best medicine, it is the most effortless way to burn calories. Chuckling through a 15-minute stand-up comedy routine can burn between 10 and 40 calories. And this feel-good activity releases a feel-good hormone called serotonin that could reduce appetite.&lt;br /&gt;
Whether you love the disco or can only tolerate an occasional slow dance at weddings, dancing has major weight loss potential. Jamming with friends at a party can burn between 450 and 600 calories, depending on how vigorously you get down. Even swaying at a concert for an hour can counter the effects of that small 230-calorie order of McDonald&#39;s French fries you might be tempted to eat on the way home.&lt;br /&gt;
Sex is one of the best workouts outside the gym. For those who can make it last 30 minutes, intercourse can burn about 160 calories. The same amount of foreplay expends about 55 calories.
When rifling through racks of clothes or bins of school supplies, know that an hour of shopping can burn about 180 calories. And if you go grocery shopping for that amount of time, all the heavy lifting can help you burn closer to 260 calories. Just make sure to avoid &quot;shopping and eating at the same time,&quot; said Dr. Holly Lofton, director of the Weight Management Program at NYU&#39;s Langone Medical Center.&lt;br /&gt;
For overweight women and men, standing instead of sitting at the desk burns about two more calories a minute and can lead to a weight loss of 16 to 20 pounds a year, according to Mira Rasmussen, an exercise physiologist at the Obesity Action Coalition, an obesity advocacy group. You can also try pacing the office; a total of two hours a week can lead to a weight reduction of about 10 pounds a year, Rasmussen estimated.
Don&#39;t be shy about wailing along to your favorite tunes, at least in the privacy of your own home or car. Singing can burn about 136 calories. Bonus if you can also dance to your favorite tunes.&lt;br /&gt; &lt;br /&gt;
Cooking may seem like a hassle, but 30 minutes in the kitchen can burn about 100 calories. Sure, it would be much easier to pick up dinner on the way home, but &quot;you don&#39;t get the benefits of chopping and moving around,&quot; Lofton said.
You may hate the &lt;a href=&quot;http://money.cnn.com/2015/08/03/news/offices-too-cold-for-women/&quot;&gt;subzero temperatures in your office&lt;/a&gt;, but that uncontrollable shivering is probably keeping you from gaining weight. A recent small study found that people burned 438 more calories in a room that was 60 degrees than in an 81-degree room. At that rate, you could burn about 18 calories in an hour just by being a tad chilly.
The house won&#39;t clean itself, so you might as well buckle down and burn some calories. For an average-size man, it takes about 110 calories to do a half-hour&#39;s worth of sweeping or vacuuming. For an average-size woman, it takes about 95 calories. &lt;br /&gt;
When you really put your mind to it, you can burn an additional 1½ calories a minute. The brain, an energy suck compared with the rest of the body&#39;s organs, uses up 20% of the calories you go through in a day. But demanding more of those already active neurons -- say, by focusing on a crossword puzzle or a Rubik&#39;s Cube -- can ramp up the amount of energy the brain burns through.
(CNN)Have you ever wondered why some people seem to stay trim effortlessly, while the majority of Americans struggle with their weight?

Sure, genetics and a healthy lifestyle play a large role, but there are other, more surprising correlations that may be helping them stay slim.

They live near a gym.

    A recent study in the journal Lancet Public Health found that people living within a kilometer (a little more than half a mile) of physical activity facilities -- including gyms, swimming pools and playing fields -- weighed less and had smaller waists than those who didn't. The difference was greater in women and those with higher incomes.
    The study was observational, so it does not prove cause and effect, but it does reinforce the impact of the built environment, including city design, on body weight.
    Other research has found that more walkable neighborhoods are also associated with lower weight.
    The Lancet study also found an effect, albeit weaker, on proximity to fast food restaurants: Study subjects who lived 2 kilometers (1.24 miles) or farther from a fast food outlet versus within half a kilometer (a third of a mile) were slimmer, especially women.

    They fidget a lot.

    A review article nearly a decade ago found that people with the highest levels of spontaneous physical activity, including fidgeting, tend to weigh less.
    Although fidgeting has a strong genetic and biological component, increasing non-exercise-related physical activity -- including walking, standing, cooking and even gardening -- can also play a significant role in keeping people trim.
    This type of non-exercise activity makes up a significant and modifiable portion of your total daily calorie burning, and it can play an important role in helping you stay lean. It is even more important in our modern environment, filled with labor-saving devices, televisions and technology.
    A 2003 study found that the impact of mechanization and labor-saving devices, including dishwashers, washing machines, escalators and cars utilized in driving to work, led to a 111-calorie reduction in daily energy expenditure. Unless this reduction is offset by increased activity, it could lead to significant weight gain over time.

    They eat spicy food.

    If you pay closer attention, you may notice that your naturally slim friends are the ones dousing their meals with extra-spicy hot sauce or eating hot chili peppers regularly. This may not be a coincidence. Observational data show that eating spicier foods is associated with less obesity.
    A recent review article summarizes the growing body of research showing that capsaicin, a major bioactive compound present in chili peppers, may play a role in weight control in several ways, including reducing appetite, activating heat-generating and calorie-burning brown fat, increasing the use of fat as fuel and modestly increasing metabolism.
    In addition, spicy food seems to keep people healthier. A very large Chinese study found that those who ate spicy food six to seven times per week versus once or less per week were 14% less likely to die from any cause.
    Numerous other spices including cumin, ginger, rosemary, oregano, cinnamon and turmeric may also play a role in helping you stay slim by reducing inflammation, improving your body's response to insulin and improving the composition of bacteria in your gut. (I should disclose that I wrote about weight and health benefits of spices, including spice-filled recipes, in my new book, "Spice Up, Slim Down").

    They live at a higher elevation.

    According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Colorado has the lowest rate of obesity in the United States, and there may be a good reason why: the altitude.
    A 2013 article in the International Journal of Obesity found lower obesity rates in those living at higher elevations.
    Both men and women living at less than 500 meters (1,640 feet) above sea level had a 5.1 and 3.9 times, respectively, higher odds of being obese compared with their counterparts living at 3,000 meters (9,800 feet) or greater above sea level, after controlling for demographics and lifestyle.
    Those living at 1,000 meters (3,280 feet) had more modest, but still significant, 7.5% lower odds of being obese. The study's authors suggest that lower oxygen levels, higher metabolic demands at higher altitudes and increased activation of the sympathetic nervous system (which may reduce appetite) are all possible causes of this finding, but a definitive explanation has yet to be fully established.

    They live in a big city.

    The study that looked at elevation and weight also found that people who lived in big cities, defined as metro counties with a population of 1 million or greater, had a significantly lower risk of obesity compared with those living in smaller metro, non-metro or rural counties.
    The authors suggest that food security, increased walkability of larger metro areas and better diet may explain these findings.
    But their conclusions are contradicted by other studies that have shown urbanization may lead to obesity, especially in children and low-income populations.
    According to the Harvard School for Public Health, this is probably due to increased access to high-calorie foods (especially fast food), more passive transportation (less walking), less open space, more mass media marketing of unhealthy foods and less work-related physical activity.

    But even if you don't fall into those categories ...

    I don't expect you to move to the mountains of Nepal to stay slim, but spicing up your diet and making an effort to move more on a daily basis could certainly help.
    And if you don't live in a big city or near an exercise facility, a healthy lifestyle -- including daily exercise, less sedentary behavior, better sleep and a healthful diet -- will help keep you lean, regardless of your environment.

    Dr. Melina Jampolis is an internist and board-certified physician nutrition specialist and author of several books, including "Spice Up, Slim Down."