Surprising factors that may keep you thin

Story highlights Lower obesity rates are found in those living at higher elevations

People with the highest levels of spontaneous physical activity, including fidgeting, tend to weigh less

(CNN) Have you ever wondered why some people seem to stay trim effortlessly, while the majority of Americans struggle with their weight?

Sure, genetics and a healthy lifestyle play a large role, but there are other, more surprising correlations that may be helping them stay slim.

They live near a gym.

recent study in the journal Lancet Public Health found that people living within a kilometer (a little more than half a mile) of physical activity facilities -- including gyms, swimming pools and playing fields -- weighed less and had smaller waists than those who didn't. The difference was greater in women and those with higher incomes.

The study was observational, so it does not prove cause and effect, but it does reinforce the impact of the built environment, including city design, on body weight.