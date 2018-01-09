Story highlights Almost 69% of people who try a cigarette become, at least temporarily, daily smokers

The findings come from survey responses from over 200,000 people

(CNN) At least three out of five people who experiment with a cigarette end up becoming daily smokers at some point, a new study finds.

UK researchers analyzed responses from 215,000 people across eight surveys conducted in the UK, the United States, Australia and New Zealand that were included in the Global Health Data Exchange.

Of the responses, just over 60% had ever tried a cigarette, and among those, almost 69% reported that they had gone on to become daily smokers.

"This is the first time that the remarkable hold that cigarettes can establish after a single experience has been documented from such a large set of data," said Peter Hajek, professor of clinical psychology and director of the Tobacco Dependence Research Unit at Queen Mary University of London, who led the research.

"In the development of any addictive behavior, the move from experimentation to daily practice is an important landmark, as it implies that a recreational activity is turning into a compulsive need," he said in a statement.

