(CNN) "This Is Us" returns for its mid-season premiere Tuesday and the show's loyal followers are rabid for more.

The series, which is in its second season, left viewers with a cliffhanger in November. Kevin Pearson [Justin Hartley] was arrested for driving under the influence, while his brother Randall Pearson's [Sterling K. Brown] daughter was in the car.

Justin Hartley spoke to CNN at the Golden Globes on Sunday. While he didn't dish on Kevin's troubles, Hartley said he, too, eagerly awaits updates on the Pearson family.

"I can't believe I'm a part of this show because this is the kind of show that even if I wasn't on it, even if I had nothing to do with it professionally, I would watch it," he said. "I would love it, and I would be obsessed with it. I'm a fan as much as I'm a part of the cast. I really do love it. It's great."

