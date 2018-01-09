Samantha Bee is apologizing to the world for Trump

(CNN) Samantha Bee is really sorry.

On Monday, the "Full Frontal" host announced an "Apology Race" in which her team "will travel the globe to apologize for every garbage thing Donald Trump does."

"His poor impulse control might force us to go apologize to Korea, the entire Muslim world or some 'rando,'" Bee said in a promotional video for the race.

First potential stops on the mea culpa tour? The headquarters of MENSA international, the nation of El Salvador, or the grave site of "The Star Spangled Banner" writer Francis Scott Key, according to the show. "Full Frontal" fans can also suggest where her team should say "I'm sorry" next by using the hashtag #ApologyRace.

Bee will reveal the "most remorseful" correspondent during her TBS show on January 24.