Oprah's home affected by Southern California mudslides

(CNN) Two days after the Golden Globes and a speech that had everyone talking, Oprah Winfrey's thoughts are not on her presidential prospects but with her neighbors in Santa Barbara, California, where heavy rains have caused dangerous mudslides and led to fatalities.

A number of homes have been destroyed and first responders have rescued at least 50 people.

"Praying for our community again in Santa Barbara," Winfrey wrote late Tuesday, sharing photos of her mud-soaked backyard and helicopters making rescues in the area.

The mudslides and floodwaters have most affected areas in close proximity to wildfires that raged recently in Southern California, including the Thomas Fire, which has burned 281,893 acres to date.

