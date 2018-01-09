NBC recruits TV vets to battle female director shortage

(CNN) NBC has recruited a batch of television veterans, who have worked on shows like "How I Met Your Mother" and "This Is Us," to help guide the next generation of female directors.

On Tuesday, the network marked the official start of the application period for Female Forward, an initiative that aims to bulk up the ranks of female television directors, by announcing an advisory and mentor council filled with people who have collectively overseen hundreds of hours of television.

The 2018-19 council includes "How I Met Your Mother" director Pamela Fryman, "This Is Us" director Ken Olin, "Modern Family" director Gail Mancuso, and Norberto Barba ("Mayans MC").

Ruben Fleischer ("Superstore"), Liz Friedlander ("Conviction"), Nisha Ganatra ("Transparent"), Peter Horton ("Electric Dreams"), Julie Anne Robinson ("Castle Rock"), Millicent Shelton ("Marvel's Runaways") and Michael Spiller ("Champions") are also among the mentors.

Female Forward was announced back in August by NBC Entertainment president Jennifer Salke, who is heading the program in collaboration with multi-Emmy Award-nominated TV director Lesli Linka Glatter.

