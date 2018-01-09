Story highlights Streep joked about Carey stealing her Golden Globes seat

(CNN) The Golden Globes were way more interesting than we knew.

Appearing on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" Monday, venerable actress Meryl Streep revealed that singer Mariah Carey took her place at the table during the awards ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

"B**** stole my seat," Streep joked.

Streep went on to explain that she returned to her assigned seat to find Carey in her place next to Steven Spielberg "sucking up."

"So, she said, 'Oh my God, they made me sit down,'" Streep explained, before adding how producers make the stars take a seat quickly when coming back from a commercial break.

