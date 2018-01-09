Bonnaroo 2018 lineup announced

Story highlights Eminem is one of the headliners

Festival runs from June 7 to 10

(CNN) Eminem is going to be pretty busy for the summer festival season.

The rapper is one of the headliners at this year's Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival.

The Killers and Muse are also headlining the 17th annual, four-day event held in Manchester, Tennessee. The event begins June 7.

Joining them will be Future, Sheryl Crow, Sturgill Simpson, Khalid, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Bon Iver, Paramore and others.

Eminem, who recently returned to the music scene with his new album "Revival" after taking a break for a few years, is also booked for Coachella and New York's Governors Ball.

Read More