Fans rally around Bella Thorne after sexual abuse revelation

(CNN) Fans are pouring out support for actress Bella Thorne after the actress revealed on social media that she was a victim of sexual abuse as a child.

"I was sexually abused and physically growing up from the day I can remember till I was 14..when I finally had the courage to lock my door at night and sit by it," she wrote in an Instagram post. "All damn night."

The "Famous In Love" star, 20, shared her story Sunday as celebs at the 75th Golden Globe Awards were promoting the #TimesUp movement, which calls for an end to sexual harassment and violence.

Thorne said of the abuse that it was "Waiting for someone to take advantage of my life again."

"Over and over I waited for it to stop and finally it did," she wrote. "But some of us aren't as lucky to get out alive. Please today stand up for every soul Mistreated."

