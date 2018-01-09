Oil tanker still ablaze three days after collision off Shanghai coast

Story highlights Fire rages aboard oil tanker for third day

Over 30 crew members remain missing following Saturday accident

(CNN) The oil tanker SANCHI continues to blaze and 31 sailors are still missing three days after the ship was involved in a catastrophic collision off the coast of China.

China's Ministry of Transportation (MoT) said as many as 14 vessels are at the site of the collision in the East China Sea, including firefighting and search-and-rescue ships, with one more en route.

Cleanup boats are also on hand to deal with light crude spilled in the accident, though the extent of the spill is unclear.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Lu Kang said that Chinese authorities were "positively cleaning the waste at the same time" as conducting search and rescue operations.

He added that the investigation into the collision and subsequent fire was "still going on," and that authorities would continue to provide updates.

Read More