North Korea to send athletes, high-level delegation to Winter Olympics

Story highlights North and South Korea are holding high-level talks for the first time in two years

South Korea also proposed military talks to prevent accidental conflict

Seoul, South Korea (CNN) North Korea has agreed to send a delegation to next month's Winter Olympics in South Korea, the first notable breakthrough to come out of a face-to-face meeting Tuesday between North and South Korean officials.

In talks, held at the border village of Panmunjom or "truce village," in the Korean peninsula's heavily fortified demilitarized zone, North Korea negotiators agreed to send a "high-level delegation" comprising athletes, a cheering squad, an art troupe, a visitors' group, a Taekwondo demonstration team and a press corps, South Korean Unification Ministry spokesman Chun Hae-sung told reporters in Seoul.

Seoul also proposed the two countries conduct military talks to prevent accidental conflict, the South Korean Unification Ministry said.

"We expressed the need to promptly resume dialogue for peace settlement, including denuclearization, and based on the mutual respect (the two Koreas) cooperate and stop activities that would raise tensions on the Korean Peninsula," Chun said.

Tensions on the Korean Peninsula escalated last year, with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un overseeing significant advancements in Pyongyang's nuclear and long-range missile technologies.

