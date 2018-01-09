(CNN) Most people love peace and sports. But the sudden rapprochement between North and South Korea over the Winter Olympics pretty much trashes most norms of diplomacy.

Diplomatic talks are not usually offered with states that the international community has admonished for its arms programs, unless they make a concession first.

Indeed, the initial outreach to Iran (which doesn't even have nuclear weapons) by the Obama administration was secretive; to be sure, no talks began without the proper concessionary framework.

Instead, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has tested a long-range ballistic missile in the direction of Japan and is hell-bent on his pursuit of ever more powerful and miniaturized nuclear weapons.

And after some button-measuring with the White House, the South Koreans -- who live daily in Seoul with the threat of real war and destruction from the North -- have presumably determined that the best bet for a peaceful Games is to talk up calm with the North. North Korea doesn't even have to discuss its nuclear weapons program at all as part of these talks.

