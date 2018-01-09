(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
-- President Trump called on bipartisan lawmakers to come up with a "bill of love" to fix DACA, but he still wants a border wall. Read about what's happening in immigration today here.
-- At least six people are dead after mudslides destroyed homes in fire-ravaged Southern California.
-- Despite GOP objections, a Democratic senator released a transcript of the testimony of the firms behind the dossier alleging ties between Trump and the Russians.
-- Has anyone seen a spacecraft? The secret one SpaceX recently launched is apparently missing.
-- Joe Arpaio, the controversial Arizona sheriff pardoned by Trump, says he is running for Senate.
-- Even the designer of the iPhone thinks Silicon Valley should do more more to fight smartphone addiction.
-- The Israeli prime minister had to defend his son after a 2015 recording from outside a strip club was made public.
-- The UK now has one of the toughest bans in the world on microbeads.
-- It snowed in one of the hottest places in the world.