-- President Trump called on bipartisan lawmakers to come up with a "bill of love" to fix DACA , but he still wants a border wall. Read about what's happening in immigration today here

-- Despite GOP objections, a Democratic senator released a transcript of the testimony of the firms behind the dossier alleging ties between Trump and the Russians.

-- Has anyone seen a spacecraft? The secret one SpaceX recently launched is apparently missing