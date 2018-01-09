Strong earthquake prompts tsunami threat message in Caribbean, Mexico

Story highlights Tsunami waves possible for coasts of Belize, Cuba, Honduras, Mexico, the Cayman Islands and Jamaica

'If you notice that the (sea) disappears, you have to go to (a) high place,' official says

(CNN) The US Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said tsunami waves were possible for several countries in the Caribbean and Central America, as well as Mexico, after a magnitude-7.6 earthquake struck 27 miles (43 kilometers) off the coast of Honduras.

"Tsunami waves reaching 0.3 to 1 meters above the tide level are possible for some coasts of Belize, Cuba, Honduras, Mexico, the Cayman Islands and Jamaica," the agency said.

The earthquake struck 27 miles east of Great Swan Island, Honduras, at the relatively shallow depth of 10 kilometers, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

Juan Jose Reyes, Director of Early Warning Systems of the Honduran disaster prevention agency COPECO, urged people from low-lying coastal areas, especially the small offshore Islas de la Bahía islands to seek refuge, particularly if the tide suddenly is drawn out -- a telltale sign that a tsunami is imminent.

"If you notice that the (sea) disappears, you have to go to (a) high place," he said at a briefing with reporters in the capital Tegucigalpa.

