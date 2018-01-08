Look at these gorgeous photos of Jupiter

Plus it gives space fans a chance to excite people's imaginations. Mission accomplished!

For comparison, here is a raw image from one of Juno's missions.

And here is an edit of a similar image by Eichstädt and Doran.

So is it an absolute rendition of what Jupiter looks like if you were to observe it with a naked eye? No one in our lifetime will ever know, because your naked eye would be 365 million miles away from Earth. And you'd likely be dead.

So just enjoy the blue swirls.