US winter freeze: More ice predicted before the thaw

By Ralph Ellis, Eliott C. McLaughlin and Susannah Cullinane, CNN

Updated 6:14 AM ET, Mon January 8, 2018

(CNN)Icy temperatures continue to grip the US with around a quarter of Americans under winter weather advisories Monday.

The advisories affect nearly 83 million people across the Midwest and parts of the South East, CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri said.
It follows a brutally cold weekend.
Javaheri said 39 record low temperatures were set on Sunday morning across the eastern US.
    "JFK set one of those records with a low of 5F (-15C) Sunday morning. This broke a record of 6F (-14.4C) from the infamous Polar Vortex event just three years ago," he said.
    The National Weather Service said that Sunday's lowest temperature in the contiguous US was -36F, which was recorded at Edwards, NY -- two miles north of Philadelphia, New York.
    Ice storm

    Meanwhile, in the aftermath of last week's "bomb cyclone," an ice storm keeps hammering the Northeast. Freezing rain is spreading from the Missouri Valley through the Ohio and Tennessee valleys into parts of the Mid-Atlantic.
    A snow and ice-covered beach in Westport, Connecticut, Sunday.
    A snow and ice-covered beach in Westport, Connecticut, Sunday.
    Ice could accumulate in cities such as Chicago, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Washington, New York and Atlanta, forecasters said. Boston has a 20% chance of snow showers Monday, the National Weather Service predicted.
    Javaheri says ice coverage is generally forecast to be less than a quarter of an inch and should predominately impact travel rather than causing widespread power outages.
    The January thaw

    On the sunny side, things should warm up by midweek with temperatures across the country predicted to reach 10 to 20 degrees above average.
    The NWS tweeted that a "widespread January thaw is expected for much of the country with above normal temperatures for mid-month."
    California, which for weeks battled massive fires as dry weather turned much of the state into a tinderbox, will see 2 to 4 inches of rain across the state as a winter storm descends on the West Coast. Up to a foot of snow and gusty winds are forecast for the Sierra Nevadas.
    In the San Francisco Bay area and much of Southern California, about 15 million people are under a flash-flood warning. While the rain is a welcome sight for many, it can spur dangerous mudslides and debris flows in burn-scarred areas, often with little warning.
    The rain will be at its most intense Monday night and Tuesday morning, CNN meteorologists say.
    A pedestrian walks by a statue of George Washington in Boston's Public Garden on Friday, January 5, the morning after a massive storm. Blasts of arctic air have brought weather-related deaths, record low temperatures and historic amounts of snowfall to parts of the United States.
    A pedestrian walks by a statue of George Washington in Boston's Public Garden on Friday, January 5, the morning after a massive storm. Blasts of arctic air have brought weather-related deaths, record low temperatures and historic amounts of snowfall to parts of the United States.
    Apartment buildings in New York City poke out from the snow on January 5.
    Apartment buildings in New York City poke out from the snow on January 5.
    Mollie Lane carries a shovelful of snow down a street while digging her car out in Boston on January 5.
    Mollie Lane carries a shovelful of snow down a street while digging her car out in Boston on January 5.
    A jogger is bundled up against the cold near the Chicago River on Thursday, January 4, in Chicago.
    A jogger is bundled up against the cold near the Chicago River on Thursday, January 4, in Chicago.
    Workers on January 4 place sandbags in front of the Aquarium subway station to protect against flooding from Boston Harbor in Boston.
    Workers on January 4 place sandbags in front of the Aquarium subway station to protect against flooding from Boston Harbor in Boston.
    A thin layer of ice covers ornamental plants on January 4 in Plant City, Florida. Temperatures in central Florida dipped to below freezing. Growers spray water on the plants to help protect them from extreme cold.
    A thin layer of ice covers ornamental plants on January 4 in Plant City, Florida. Temperatures in central Florida dipped to below freezing. Growers spray water on the plants to help protect them from extreme cold.
    Rebecca Hollis drags her suitcases through New York's Times Square on January 4.
    Rebecca Hollis drags her suitcases through New York's Times Square on January 4.
    A man walks through the streets of Boston as snow begins on January 4. The brutal cold comes after a "bomb cyclone" dumped more than a foot of snow across eight states.
    A man walks through the streets of Boston as snow begins on January 4. The brutal cold comes after a "bomb cyclone" dumped more than a foot of snow across eight states.
    A seagull takes flight in Hull, Massachusetts, on January 4.
    A seagull takes flight in Hull, Massachusetts, on January 4.
    Omar Elkhalidi scrapes ice off his windshield in Savannah, Georgia, on January 3. Few motorists ventured out in freezing rain that coated bridges and ramps with ice, forcing police to close roads and highways.
    Omar Elkhalidi scrapes ice off his windshield in Savannah, Georgia, on January 3. Few motorists ventured out in freezing rain that coated bridges and ramps with ice, forcing police to close roads and highways.
    A rare snowfall leaves a street virtually deserted in downtown Charleston, South Carolina, on Wednesday, January 3.
    A rare snowfall leaves a street virtually deserted in downtown Charleston, South Carolina, on Wednesday, January 3.
    A tree and rowhouse are partially covered by ice after a water main break in Catonsville, Maryland, on January 3.
    A tree and rowhouse are partially covered by ice after a water main break in Catonsville, Maryland, on January 3.
    A New Jersey State Police boat maneuvers through ice on the Delaware River on January 3.
    A New Jersey State Police boat maneuvers through ice on the Delaware River on January 3.
    A check-in area stands empty at Boston's Logan International Airport on January 3. Thousands of flights have been canceled across the country.
    A check-in area stands empty at Boston's Logan International Airport on January 3. Thousands of flights have been canceled across the country.
    A light layer of snow dusts oak trees and Spanish moss in Savannah, Georgia, on January 3.
    A light layer of snow dusts oak trees and Spanish moss in Savannah, Georgia, on January 3.
    A woman in Chicago walks to work in sub-zero temperatures on Tuesday, January 2.
    A woman in Chicago walks to work in sub-zero temperatures on Tuesday, January 2.
    Icicles form on a outdoor string of lights in Houston on January 2.
    Icicles form on a outdoor string of lights in Houston on January 2.
    Firefighter Bobby Lehman, with his helmet and gear caked in ice, tries to thaw out after battling a fire in Nahant, Masschusetts, on Monday, January 1.
    Firefighter Bobby Lehman, with his helmet and gear caked in ice, tries to thaw out after battling a fire in Nahant, Masschusetts, on Monday, January 1.
    A barge cuts through ice on the Ohio River as it passes under the West End Bridge, along the North Shore district in Pittsburgh on January 1.
    A barge cuts through ice on the Ohio River as it passes under the West End Bridge, along the North Shore district in Pittsburgh on January 1.
    Two photographers are silhouetted against the frozen surface of the Reflecting Pool in Washington as they capture the first sunrise of the new year.
    Two photographers are silhouetted against the frozen surface of the Reflecting Pool in Washington as they capture the first sunrise of the new year.
    Visitors view Niagara Falls in New York on Sunday, December 31.
    Visitors view Niagara Falls in New York on Sunday, December 31.
    The Cloud Gate sculpture is blanketed with snow in Chicago's Millennium Park on December 31.
    The Cloud Gate sculpture is blanketed with snow in Chicago's Millennium Park on December 31.
    Samantha Dement-Graham shovels her neighbor's sidewalk in Dubuque, Iowa, on Friday, December 29.
    Samantha Dement-Graham shovels her neighbor's sidewalk in Dubuque, Iowa, on Friday, December 29.
    A man in Erie, Pennsylvania, walks with his groceries in a cart on December 29.
    A man in Erie, Pennsylvania, walks with his groceries in a cart on December 29.
    Jose Nieto uses a leaf blower to clear snow from the steps of a sick neighbor's house in Bloomington, Illinois, on December 29.
    Jose Nieto uses a leaf blower to clear snow from the steps of a sick neighbor's house in Bloomington, Illinois, on December 29.
    A man digs his car out in his driveway in Erie, Pennsylvania, on December 29.
    A man digs his car out in his driveway in Erie, Pennsylvania, on December 29.
    People walk through a frigid New York City on Thursday, December 28.
    People walk through a frigid New York City on Thursday, December 28.
    Karlee Winter and her brother Samuel Espinoza shovel snow from their neighbor's sidewalk in Dubuque, Iowa, on December 28.
    Karlee Winter and her brother Samuel Espinoza shovel snow from their neighbor's sidewalk in Dubuque, Iowa, on December 28.
    Two women take a selfie in front of a partially frozen fountain in New York City on Wednesday, December 27.
    Two women take a selfie in front of a partially frozen fountain in New York City on Wednesday, December 27.
    People try to keep warm in New York's Times Square on December 27.
    People try to keep warm in New York's Times Square on December 27.
    A person walks by a steam vent in Boston on December 27.
    A person walks by a steam vent in Boston on December 27.
    Smoke rises from Chicago skyscrapers on Tuesday, December 26.
    Smoke rises from Chicago skyscrapers on Tuesday, December 26.
    Severe weather deaths

    At least 22 died last week because of severe weather, officials said.
    Six deaths were reported in Wisconsin, four in Texas, three in North Carolina, two in Virginia and one each in Ohio, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, North Dakota, New York and South Carolina.
    More than 450 flights were canceled across the country Saturday and more than 680 Sunday, according to the tracking site Flightaware.com. As of early Monday it tallied about 160 cancellations.
