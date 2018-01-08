Recy Taylor is 'a name I know ... you should know, too,' Oprah says

(CNN) Recy Taylor is a name Oprah Winfrey thinks you should know.

Taylor, a young black woman and sharecropper, was walking home from church in Abbeville, Alabama, when a group of six white men abducted her in 1944.

Recy Taylor is seen in this 2010 photo.

She was "raped and left blindfolded by the side of the road, coming home from church," Winfrey told the audience. "They threatened to kill her if she ever told anyone."

But Taylor's ordeal was reported to the NAACP and a young investigator named Rosa Parks worked on the case. Parks helped organize a nationwide campaign and triggered an unprecedented outcry for justice for Taylor.