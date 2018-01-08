Breaking News

Recy Taylor is 'a name I know ... you should know, too,' Oprah says

By Madison Park, CNN

Updated 12:07 AM ET, Mon January 8, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 07: Actor Meryl Streep (L) and NDWA Director Ai-jen Poo attend The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 07: Actor Meryl Streep (L) and NDWA Director Ai-jen Poo attend The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    Stars explain wearing black at Golden Globes

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(15 Videos)

(CNN)Recy Taylor is a name Oprah Winfrey thinks you should know.

While accepting the Cecil B. DeMille award lifetime achievement award at the Golden Globes, Winfrey invoked Taylor's name in a speech that delved into racism and sexism.
Taylor, a young black woman and sharecropper, was walking home from church in Abbeville, Alabama, when a group of six white men abducted her in 1944.
Recy Taylor is seen in this 2010 photo.
Recy Taylor is seen in this 2010 photo.
She was "raped and left blindfolded by the side of the road, coming home from church," Winfrey told the audience. "They threatened to kill her if she ever told anyone."
    But Taylor's ordeal was reported to the NAACP and a young investigator named Rosa Parks worked on the case. Parks helped organize a nationwide campaign and triggered an unprecedented outcry for justice for Taylor.
    Read More
    Opinion: On Rosa Parks' 100th birthday, let's remember her courage
    "Together, they sought justice," Winfrey said. "But justice wasn't an option in the era of Jim Crow." Taylor's abductors were never prosecuted.
    Taylor died at the age of 97, on December 28.
    Winfrey drew parallels from Taylor's life to what's happening today.
    Oprah Winfrey: &#39;For too long women have not been heard or believed&#39;
    Oprah Winfrey: 'For too long women have not been heard or believed'
    "She lived, as we all have lived, too many in a culture broken by brutally powerful men," Winfrey said. "For too long, women have not been heard or believed if they dared to speak the truth to the power of those men."
    "But their time is up," Winfrey said to a standing ovation.
    First a reckoning for harassers, now a reckoning for awards shows
    Taylor's story is told in a book, called "At the Dark End of the Street: Black Women, Rape and Resistance -- a New History of the Civil Rights Movement from Rosa Parks to the Rise of Black Power" and a documentary, "The Rape of Recy Taylor."
    "I hope Recy Taylor died, knowing that her truth, like so many other women who were tormented in those years, even now tormented, goes marching on," Winfrey said.