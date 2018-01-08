(CNN) The International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced Monday that it had extended the deadline to register North Korean athletes to participate in the Winter Olympic Games in South Korea next month.

The IOC did not specify when the cutoff date would be extended until, saying instead in a statement that it was continuing talks with both sides. The North Korean Olympic committee had missed the October 30 deadline to register their participation with the IOC.

"The IOC's mission is always to ensure the participation of all qualified athletes, beyond all political tensions and divisions. On this we have been working with all the stakeholders for quite some time," it said in a statement.

"With regard to the very particular situation on the Korean peninsula we need the political commitment from all parties concerned to make such a participation possible. Once this political commitment is clear the IOC will take the final decision," the IOC continued.