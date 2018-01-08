Photos: College football championship: Alabama vs. Georgia Georgia defensive back Dominick Sanders (No. 24) almost comes up with an end-zone interception in the fourth quarter of college football's national title game on Monday, January 8. Alabama settled for a field goal to cut Georgia's lead to 20-13. Hide Caption 1 of 21

Photos: College football championship: Alabama vs. Georgia Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm is sacked by Alabama's Raekwon Davis during the second half. Hide Caption 2 of 21

Photos: College football championship: Alabama vs. Georgia Fans hold up cell phones before the start of the fourth quarter. The game is being played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Hide Caption 3 of 21

Photos: College football championship: Alabama vs. Georgia Alabama wide receiver Calvin Ridley dives for the ball but fails to pull in a third-quarter pass. Hide Caption 4 of 21

Photos: College football championship: Alabama vs. Georgia Georgia wide receiver Mecole Hardman eludes an Alabama defender on his way to scoring an 80-yard touchdown in the third quarter. It was Hardman's second touchdown of the game, and it gave Georgia a 20-7 lead. Hide Caption 5 of 21

Photos: College football championship: Alabama vs. Georgia Alabama freshman quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (No. 13) celebrates with teammates after throwing a 6-yard touchdown pass early in the third quarter. Tagovailoa replaced Alabama starter Jalen Hurts after the Crimson Tide went scoreless in the first half. Hide Caption 6 of 21

Photos: College football championship: Alabama vs. Georgia Hurts watches from the sideline at the start of the second half. Hide Caption 7 of 21

Photos: College football championship: Alabama vs. Georgia Hardman runs one yard for a touchdown just before halftime. Georgia led Alabama 13-0 after the first half. Hide Caption 8 of 21

Photos: College football championship: Alabama vs. Georgia Hurts throws a second-quarter pass under pressure. Hide Caption 9 of 21

Photos: College football championship: Alabama vs. Georgia Georgia running back Sony Michel keeps his balance as he runs for a first down on a 3rd-and-20 play. Georgia kicked a field goal on the drive to take a 3-0 lead early in the second quarter. Hide Caption 10 of 21

Photos: College football championship: Alabama vs. Georgia Georgia running back Nick Chubb is tackled by a group of Alabama defenders during the first quarter, which ended scoreless. Hide Caption 11 of 21

Photos: College football championship: Alabama vs. Georgia Alabama wide receiver Robert Foster stiff-arms J.R. Reed in the first quarter. Hide Caption 12 of 21

Photos: College football championship: Alabama vs. Georgia Georgia wide receiver Riley Ridley is tackled in the first quarter by Alabama's Ronnie Harrison. Ridley, whose brother Calvin plays for Alabama, had several first-half catches. Hide Caption 13 of 21

Photos: College football championship: Alabama vs. Georgia Georgia head coach Kirby Smart reacts to a first-quarter play. This is Smart's second year as Georgia head coach. Before taking the job, he was Alabama's defensive coordinator. Hide Caption 14 of 21

Photos: College football championship: Alabama vs. Georgia Fromm pitches the ball during the first quarter. Hide Caption 15 of 21

Photos: College football championship: Alabama vs. Georgia Georgia's Terry Godwin is tackled by Alabama defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick early in the game. Hide Caption 16 of 21

Photos: College football championship: Alabama vs. Georgia Alabama's Tony Brown, bottom, defends a pass intended for Georgia's Javon Wims on the first possession of the game. Brown ended up intercepting the pass. Hide Caption 17 of 21

Photos: College football championship: Alabama vs. Georgia US President Donald Trump points to fans while attending the game. Hide Caption 18 of 21

Photos: College football championship: Alabama vs. Georgia Trump waves after walking on the field for the National Anthem. Hide Caption 19 of 21

Photos: College football championship: Alabama vs. Georgia Alabama head coach Nick Saban leads his team on the field before the game. Saban and the Crimson Tide are seeking their fifth national title in nine years. Hide Caption 20 of 21