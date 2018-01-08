Story highlights The official said the coalition requested permission to strike the ISIS targets using the pre-established de-confliction hotline

Washington (CNN) Russian military officials recently rejected a coalition request to strike ISIS targets near At Tanf, Syria, a key strategic base used by US troops, an official from the US-led coalition fighting ISIS told CNN.

The official said coalition military officials requested permission to strike the ISIS targets using the pre-established de-confliction hotline which was designed to prevent accidents in the skies over Syria, where both US and Russian jets operate, but Russian officers denied the request.

The de-confliction agreement, recently reaffirmed by Russian President Vladimir Putin and President Donald Trump, says that Russian and Syrian regime forces are to operate west of the Euphrates River, while the US and its coalition allies are to operate to the east. If either side wishes to operate on the other side of the river, they are supposed to communicate via a hotline that allows Russian and coalition military officers to talk to each other.

The Russian refusal was first revealed in a social media posting by a group of coalition-backed local fighters, the Maghawir al-Thawra, or MaT, in late December.

US Army Col. Thomas Veale, a spokesman for the US-led coalition, told CNN Monday that coalition troops and their local MaT allies "have identified a number of suspected Daesh terrorists in the Syrian-regime-controlled Hamad Desert," using the Arabic acronym for ISIS.

