Story highlights The President's legal team has been preparing for the expected request for months

Trump's team is looking to how previous administrations have handled requests like this

Washington (CNN) Lawyers for President Donald Trump are anticipating a request for the President to talk to special counsel Robert Mueller and are discussing how to define the parameters of any interview, according to sources with knowledge of the matter.

The President's legal team has been preparing for the expected request for months. Trump's lawyers have said they are hoping for the investigation to wrap up quickly.

However, the sources insisted there have been no substantive talks or active negotiations yet about a potential interview with the President. The matter was broached in a previous meeting and both sides are expected to explore it further in coming talks.

Trump's team would like to structure any agreement for the President to be interviewed by the special counsel. The President has expressed his eagerness to bring an end to the investigation as quickly as possible, according to one source with knowledge.

The expectation is that Mueller's team would not wrap up the investigation without an interview with the President, according to another source with knowledge.

