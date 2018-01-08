Trump calls his presidency 'consensual,' Twitter responds

(CNN) US President Donald Trump has deleted a Tweet citing his "consensual presidency" after the typo was caught by the Twittersphere.

"'His is turning out to be an enormously consensual presidency. So much so that ... there has never been a day that I wished Hillary Clinton were President. Not one. Indeed, as Trump's accomplishments accumulate, the mere thought of Clinton in the W.H., doubling down on Obama's ... failed policies, washes away any doubts that America made the right choice. This was truly a change election, and the changes Trump is bringing are far-reaching and necessary.' Thank you Michael Goodwin! (Please read entire column) mgoodwin@nypost.com"

On his second attempt, the President replaced "consensual" with Goodwin's actual adjective -- "consequential" -- and included the columnist's reference to Trump's "missteps."

"His is turning out to be an enormously consequential presidency. So much so that, despite my own frustration over his missteps, there has never been a day when I wished Hillary Clinton were president. Not one. Indeed, as Trump's accomplishments accumulate, the mere thought of... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 8, 2018

"'His is turning out to be an enormously consequential presidency. So much so that, despite my own frustration over his missteps, there has never been a day when I wished Hillary Clinton were president. Not one. Indeed, as Trump's accomplishments accumulate, the mere thought of ... Clinton in the WH, doubling down on Barack Obama's failed policies, washes away any doubts that America made the right choice. This was truly a change election -- and the changes Trump is bringing are far-reaching & necessary.' Thank you Michael Goodwin!"