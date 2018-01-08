(CNN) When President Trump visits Atlanta Monday night to attend college football's national championship game , he may not remember just a year ago he described the city as "in horrible shape," "falling apart" and "crime infested."

But lots of people in Atlanta haven't forgotten.

"Congressman John Lewis should spend more time on fixing and helping his district, which is in horrible shape and falling apart (not to mention crime infested) rather than falsely complaining about the election results. All talk, talk, talk - no action or results. Sad," Trump tweeted.

Lewis -- who was brutally beaten by police in Selma, Alabama, in 1965 while marching for civil rights -- represents Georgia's 5th Congressional District, which includes most of Atlanta.

The congressman was on the receiving end of Trump's ire after Lewis said Trump wasn't a "legitimate" president because of Russia's meddling in the 2016 presidential election. Lewis also skipped Trump's inauguration.

To many, Trump's tweets were even more jarring because he took on an icon of the civil rights movement during the holiday weekend celebrating Martin Luther King Jr.'s birth.

In the 2016 election voters in Fulton County, which includes most of Atlanta, supported Hillary Clinton over Trump by more than 2 to 1.

Many Atlantans defended their city against Trump's attacks, using the hashtag #defendthefifth as they talked up Atlanta's many attributes, including being home to the world's busiest airport, one of the world's largest aquariums, and, for transparency, the headquarters of CNN.

Protesters are ready

Now, a group called Refuse Facism ATL says it is organizing a "Take a Knee" protest against the President outside of the stadium.

"Trump dissed Atlanta by calling it 'crime infested' ... and now, he thinks he can just stroll into Atlanta and watch football on Monday?" the group asks in a Facebook post

The Atlanta chapter of the NAACP also says it wants to see protests of Trump's presence in Atlanta -- not just outside the stadium but inside as well. The civil rights group wants people attending the game to wave white towels.