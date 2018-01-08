Story highlights It's the 3rd consecutive election cycle in which he's spent tens of millions

Steyer has devoted much of his political energy to environmental issues

Washington (CNN) Tom Steyer, the largest individual donor in Democratic politics, announced on Monday that he'll spend $30 million on House races in 2018 and "double" his $20 million campaign to impeach President Donald Trump.

For Steyer, the moves mark the third consecutive election cycle in which he's spent tens of millions from his personal fortune on Democratic candidates and causes.

Steyer, 60, began amassing a net worth -- which Forbes now estimates is $1.6 billion -- in 1986, when he launched Farallon Capital, a hedge fund that ultimately managed $20 billion while Steyer was there.

In 2010, Steyer and his wife, Kat Taylor, signed a pledge launched by Bill Gates and Warren Buffett to give at least half their wealth to charity.

