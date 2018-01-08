Washington (CNN) Tom Steyer, the billionaire Democratic megadonor, says he is not running for office in 2018 but will spend $30 million on an effort to win control of the House.

Steyer is pumping the money into his NextGen America group's youth program, which is aimed at organizing and turning out millennial voters.

Steyer said he is also "doubling" his push for President Donald Trump's impeachment, which he has already backed with a $20 million national advertising campaign. That campaign, called "Need to Impeach," has helped Steyer build a massive email list.

He announced the moves Monday at a news conference in Washington that was heavily attended by political reporters anticipating a possible 2018 run for the Senate or governor in California or evenBong a presidential bid in 2020.

"I'm not going to run for office in 2018. That's not where I can make the biggest difference," he said.

Read More